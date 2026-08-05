This analysis from The Truth IS dissects the dark symbolism in Ariana Grande’s newest music video for “Petal,” where she portrays an aspiring actress repeatedly rejected by demonic-looking industry executives who demand she change her appearance and sex appeal to fit their mold.

After snapping and taking a chainsaw to them in a violent act of vengeance, she walks out blood-covered to cheers from other hopefuls—only for the twist to reveal it was all a movie role she landed.

The host highlights a striking resemblance of one executive to the late music mogul Clive Davis, interprets the “Herd Quitter” painting as a metaphor for refusing to conform, and connects the video to Grande’s own career transformations (from early acting to hip-hop persona to Wicked-era persona), arguing it critiques how the industry turns talent into products while she remains trapped within that system.