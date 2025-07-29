A Massive Cancer Reversal Secret from Paul Leendertse - Paul is the author of "The Root Cause of Cancer". I've been following Paul for over a decade, and I thought I knew everything about his system for reversing cancer. Boy, was I mistaken. He told me things about why cancer forms in this interview, which were so groundbreaking, I still can't stop thinking about them. He has some very important things to say as well, about this newly erupting turbo cancer. He talks about his famous 3 pillars of slavery concept and how those pillars relate to people getting cancer. He then goes on to tell me something about GOD and cancer that left me speechless. Trust me, if you want to stay cancer free or reverse any cancer you have, this is a great talk to start with. Click here.

Charges Dropped Against Dr. Kirk Moore, but the Trump Administration Is Hiding a Big Secret - Dr. Kirk Moore saved thousands of kids from the COVID injection, so the US government brought charges against him because you know.....child sacrifice. The Trump administration then suddenly dropped the charges. The health and freedom community were very excited ..and they should be. The big secret is that testimony was coming up in the trial, which would have proved how illegal, deadly and evil the shots were in the first place. Sasha Latypova explains. Click here.

The Difficulties of Dating or Marrying Someone Who Has Been Traumatized - when we go out into the dating world looking for a partner, everyone assumes "people are people" and that luck or fate will lead the way. In the world of dating or marriage, you need to really understand how trauma, fear, terror and panic may have changed your partner and how that's going to impact your relationship. A brand-new article. Click here.

If You Can Help The Fraud of Virology Fall, The Rest of The Slave System Falls With It...Here's Why - I said what's in the title but Alec Zeck also likes to explain the fraud of virology. Alec Zeck explains why it's so important to start peeling back this massive fraud, in a great article/video combination. Click here.