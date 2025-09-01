Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in Gaza City, January 2025.

theslowfactory

What is happening in Palestine is not complicated; it’s settler colonialism and ethnic cleansing. Swipe to learn about myths perpetuated by the mainstream media who has continuously worked to conceal Israel’s ongoing genocide and ethnic cleansing of Palestine by saying it’s a two-sided conflict, framing Palestinian resistance as terrorism and normalizing the state of Israel. To learn more about Palestine and the ongoing fight for liberation, follow Palestinian-led organizations, media and frontline activists:

theslowfactory

@theimeu

@eye.on.palestine

@palestinianyouthmovement

@jewishvoiceforpeace

@visualizingpalestine

@wolpalestine

@mohammedelkurd

@muna.kurd15

@nouraerakat

Alan Rickman, the late award-winning actor who played Professor Snape, was known for his progressive politics and as an outspoken supporter of the Palestinian cause. Rickman was so willing to deploy his talent in the service of others that he co-edited and directed the play, My Name is Rachel Corrie, in 2005 alongside Katharine Viner, who has been Guardian editor-in-chief since 2015.

Rachel Corrie was a 23-year-old American peace activist who was crushed to death by an Israeli bulldozer on 16th March 2003 while undertaking nonviolent direct action to protect the home of a Palestinian family from demolition in Gaza.