Brain Fog Is Real — And Now We Can See It

Millions of people who had COVID say the same thing.

They can’t focus.

They forget simple things.

Their minds feel slow.

Doctors call it “brain fog.” And for many years, patients were told it was stress, anxiety, or just lingering fatigue. But new research suggests something very real is happening inside the brain. A breakthrough brain imaging study from Yokohama City University in Japan, published in Brain Communications, may finally explain what.

The Brain Scan That Changed Everything. Using an advanced PET scan technique, researchers discovered abnormal increases in AMPA receptors — molecules that regulate learning, memory, and communication between brain cells. When these receptors become dysregulated, brain signaling can become chaotic.

The result?

Slower thinking

Poor concentration

Memory problems

The scans were remarkably precise. Researchers distinguished Long COVID patients from healthy individuals with 100% sensitivity and 91% specificity. In other words, the brain fog isn’t imaginary — it’s measurable. A Widespread Problem, and it’s not rare.

Studies estimate that up to 80% of people with Long COVID report cognitive symptoms, including brain fog, poor focus, and memory loss. Other research paints a similar picture.

A study published in Nature Medicine analyzing data from over 150,000 COVID patients found significantly increased risks of cognitive impairment months after infection, and once the fog sets in, it can linger for months, sometimes longer.