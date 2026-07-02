STOP TEASING US...WE COULDN'T BE THAT LUCKY!
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Ken Klippenstein
Is Mitch McConnell Dead?
Mitch McConnell, the 84-year-old Kentucky senator whose term expires on January 3, 2027, may expire before that…
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9 hours ago · 355 likes · 23 comments · Ken Klippenstein
Kim Osbøl’s Substack
First Beast Trump Last President Golden 'Don' In The Golden Age Trump Card!
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9 hours ago · 1 like · Kim Osbøl Copenhagen Denmark
Tee Ashby
Inside Israel's military prisons: Palestinian survivors speak out | Fault Lines Documentary
Into the Darkness investigates allegations that torture is used systematically against Palestinians held in the Israeli prison system and military detention facilities…
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9 hours ago · 15 likes · 3 comments · Tee Ashby
Tee Ashby
America’s Scorched Earth: How the Climate Crisis and AI’s Insatiable Hunger Are Pushing the Nation’s Power Grid to the Breaking Point
A relentless and potentially catastrophic heat dome is tightening its grip on the United States, subjecting more than 175 million Americans to brutal, record-shattering temperatures just as the nation prepares for its 250th Independence Day celebrations and concurrent World Cup matches . This is not merely a weather event; it is a stark and dangerous de…
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8 hours ago · 6 likes · 2 comments · Tee Ashby
Jerk Just Leave Stage and take your communist pig with you