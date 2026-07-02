Tee Ashby

America’s Scorched Earth: How the Climate Crisis and AI’s Insatiable Hunger Are Pushing the Nation’s Power Grid to the Breaking Point

A relentless and potentially catastrophic heat dome is tightening its grip on the United States, subjecting more than 175 million Americans to brutal, record-shattering temperatures just as the nation prepares for its 250th Independence Day celebrations and concurrent World Cup matches . This is not merely a weather event; it is a stark and dangerous de…