STOP SIGNING UP TO DIE FOR ISRAEL...YOU ARE DYING ON FOREIGN LAND...WHY??? IT'S NOT YOUR PEOPLE OR OUR FREEDOM YOU ARE FIGHTING FOR...WAKE UPAlicia LutzMar 15, 202612ShareWe need to be furious about all of the theft, the warmongering, and the child sex crimes that Traitor Tяum☭ and his criminal regime are guilty of. You Have the Right to Remain Mouthy We're Not Nearly Pissed Off Enough About Tяum☭'s BullshitThis was an angry fucking episode. I’m seriously pissed off about the things I’m reading and writing about, even more than usual… Listen now4 days ago · 91 likes · 14 comments · The Mouthy Renegade WriterTHATS WHO THEY DIED FOR ON FOREIGN LAND…NOT FOR FREEDOM12Share