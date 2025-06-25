Rosa Koire (RIP): Pedophile WEF, UN, WHO & EU Agenda 2030 Explained For Dummies!

5 hrs ago • Kim Osbøl Copenhagen

The Cloward-Piven strategy is a political tactic designed to achieve radical social change by overloading a system, particularly the welfare system, thereby creating a crisis that would force reforms. It is linked to mass immigration, which increases the number of people on the welfare system. One of the goals is to implement a universal basic income. The strategy is being implemented in Canada by Mark Carney and it could be that it is also being deployed in the UK.