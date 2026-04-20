STOP PAYING TAXES...THE IRS IS A PRIVATE FOR PROFIT CORPORATION YOU ARE FUNDING FOR CORRUPTION...
Due to recent events, it’s become evident that we are not voting our way out of this. Americans across the country have been calling for a national tax revolt, having tired from their taxpayer dollars being spent to fund endless war, endless scams, and endless fraud like Somalian Learing Centers, while Americans are plunged into nearly $40 trillion in debt!
I sat down with former criminal investigator for the IRS, now turned whistleblower, and you won’t believe what he told me about the income tax.
Joe Bannister from StopTheFed.com told me his whole story and how he has legally not paid federal income taxes for over 20 years.