Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterSTOP JABBING YOURSELF & CHILDREN WITH DEPOPULATION BIO WEAPONS & STOP COMPLYING WITH TREASONOUS TYRANNY...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSTOP JABBING YOURSELF & CHILDREN WITH DEPOPULATION BIO WEAPONS & STOP COMPLYING WITH TREASONOUS TYRANNY...How a short-lived experiment in “public health” revealed the blueprint for digital control...Alicia LutzAug 26, 20252Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterSTOP JABBING YOURSELF & CHILDREN WITH DEPOPULATION BIO WEAPONS & STOP COMPLYING WITH TREASONOUS TYRANNY...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13ShareTurfseer’s NewsletterVaccine Passports Were a Dress Rehearsal for TyrannyRead more9 hours ago · 2 likes · TurfseerBlackRock Takeover, Zionist Technocracy & The Vaccine GenocideCapt. Roy Harkness The friendly Vikingproblem reaction solution... technocracy is here.. Read more6 hours ago · 5 likes · ᛏ the friendly viking ᛏKim Osbøl’s Substack Controlled Opp PRO 'Virus' Pedo TRUMP Psyop 'The People's Voice' Again! Controlled Opp PRO 'Virus' Pedo TRUMP Psyop 'The People's Voice' Again… Listen now10 hours ago · 3 likes · Kim Osbøl Copenhagen DenmarkOur Greater Destiny BlogCovid Dossier: A record of military and intelligence coordination of the global Covid event Part II of IIDisclaimer…Read more11 hours ago · 4 likes · Doreen2Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterSTOP JABBING YOURSELF & CHILDREN WITH DEPOPULATION BIO WEAPONS & STOP COMPLYING WITH TREASONOUS TYRANNY...Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore13Share
Alicia are you the young woman that attended St. Paul's high school? I am asking for a friend, I am not an adversary (promise), just seeking knowledge, and confirmation of identity. I have to be discerning of those I allow into my existence.