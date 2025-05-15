Noahpinion

America has become a laughingstock

Back in 2022, the United States was showing surprising signs of strength, after a lot of people (myself included) had lamented its seeming decline. Seemingly against all odds, the Russian invasion of Ukraine had been partially halted and rolled back, with U.S. military aid providing a crucial and timely lifeline (U.S. intelligence also managed to correctly predict the invasion well in advance). The U.S. had come out of the pandemic looking a lot more competent than people had initially thought, with a generous and effective financial relief program and a world-beating vaccine development effort that the Chinese were unable to match. Inflation was high, but the U.S. labor market recovered quickly from the pandemic (and the following year, inflation began to fall as well). ISIS was a memory, defeated at low cost by U.S. intervention. Meanwhile, the transatlantic alliance was stronger than ever, and China’s economy was…