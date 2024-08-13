HOSPITALS? SERIOUSLY? STILL THINKING ABOUT GOING TO ONE????

When will people learn that we are under attack by too many of our own, and are systematically being depopulated? STOP going to hospitals seeking medical help. Pretend they have all been eviscerated and no longer exist.

Think Self-Sufficiency. How they are VIOLATING their Hippocratic Oath (s) these days, Is beyond sad. It is Purposeful Human Money Making not to mention DIABOLICAL!! Too many Americans have gone into these hospitals in good Faith and they NEVER came out. Heed my words America, when I tell you that this medical tyranny and every other tyranny we are being inflicted with daily, will continue. They are just getting started, People.

God sums this up in Hosea 4:6, declaring, “My people are destroyed from lack of knowledge. Because you have rejected knowledge, I also reject you as my priests; because you have ignored the law of your God, I also will ignore your children.”--God

Reminder:

In the US, ownership of the healthcare system is mainly in private hands, though federal, state, county, and city governments also own certain facilities.

https://lnkd.in/gnC7eC4Z

https://lnkd.in/g-bhiWg