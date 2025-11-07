STOP CALLING THEM VACCINES....CALL THEM WHAT THEY ARE...DEPOPULATION DEATH JABS...
The Vigilant Fox
They Lied: The COVID Vaccinated Are Classified as “Unvaccinated” to Distort the Data
This article originally appeared on Jessica Rose’s Substack and was republished with permission…
Read more
2 days ago · 46 likes · 12 comments
JUSTICE DENIED: THE DESPICABLE 15 MINUTE JURY
WMC Research
Long COVID and its Relation to Systemic Inflammatory Response Syndrome (SIRS)
Signaling pathways leading to protein turnover in skeletal muscles. Muscle growth occurs following physical, neuronal, and hormonal stimulations. While a gain of muscle mass is mainly associated with resistance training, endurance training also improves muscle function by improving mitochondrial function, reducing oxidative stress, and modulating inflam…
Read more
4 days ago · 52 likes · 5 comments · Walter M Chesnut
The Starfire Codes by Demi Pietchell
9 Signs You've Done Shadow Work
🌟 The Starfire Codes delivers consciousness-expanding daily guidance, forbidden knowledge articles, and a transformative podcast for seekers ready to go beyond surface-level thinking…
Read more
4 days ago · 65 likes · 8 comments · The Starfire Codes
TIMELINE OF PEOPLES HEALTH IMPROVEMENT DEBATE REQUIRED!?
There needs to be a proper open and honest debate about where the big improvements came from in peoples health!? Also a timeline of events and improvements. I say it was the improvement in water/housing/sewage etc
. People living in less cramped spaces and on top of one another. But governments/MSM/WEF/WHO/FULL FACTS/medics etc all claim it was PHARMA. Who pays them millions of pounds/dollars etc?