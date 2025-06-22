Listeria infection, or listeriosis, can cause a range of symptoms, from mild flu-like illness to severe, life-threatening complications. Common symptoms include fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea. If the infection spreads to the nervous system, it can cause more serious symptoms like headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions.

Common Symptoms (Non-Invasive Listeriosis):

Fever: A high temperature is a frequent early sign.

Muscle aches: May feel like general body pain or soreness.

Diarrhea: Loose stools or other gastrointestinal issues can occur.

Headache: Can range from mild to severe.

Nausea and vomiting: These can be part of the gastrointestinal discomfort.

Fatigue: Feeling unusually tired or weak.

Severe Symptoms (Invasive Listeriosis - spreading to the nervous system):

Headache: Intense and persistent headaches.

Stiff neck: Difficulty moving the neck, often accompanied by pain.

Confusion: Difficulty thinking clearly or disorientation.

Loss of balance: Problems with coordination and stability.

Convulsions: Seizures or fits, especially in severe cases.

Symptoms in Specific Populations:

Pregnant women: .Opens in new tab May experience mild, flu-like symptoms or even be asymptomatic, but the infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, or premature delivery.

Newborns: Opens in new tab Can experience serious infections of the blood or brain, potentially leading to lifelong health problems or death.

Important Considerations:

Symptoms can appear anywhere from a few days to several weeks after exposure.

If you are in a high-risk group (pregnant, elderly, or immunocompromised) or experience severe symptoms, seek immediate medical attention.

https://www.everydayhealth.com/listeria/symptoms-diagnosis/