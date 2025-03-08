Agent131711’s Substack

The Wizard of Oz & the Power of Fear: Mass Psychosis of Moloch

I found the most unexpected article published in The Boston Globe in 1916, simply titled MOLOCH. I don’t know what it relates to, meaning the reason for it being published, but I wanted to share it with you because it is a story of seeing through The Wizard of Oz. I think you will find this as interesting as I did…