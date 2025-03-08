STILL TRYING TO KILL US ALL WITH THEIR mRNA BIO WEAPON DEATH JABS HOW MANY YEARS LATER?
Agent131711’s Substack
The Wizard of Oz & the Power of Fear: Mass Psychosis of Moloch
I found the most unexpected article published in The Boston Globe in 1916, simply titled MOLOCH. I don’t know what it relates to, meaning the reason for it being published, but I wanted to share it with you because it is a story of seeing through The Wizard of Oz. I think you will find this as interesting as I did…
Read more
8 days ago · 64 likes · 12 comments · Agent131711
Jefferey Jaxen on Substack
Long Covid or Post Vaccination Syndrome? Why is the spike protein being found in the vaccinated after nearly 2 years?
With the NIH showing little concern to study long COVID despite pouring $1 billion into research, a new bombshell study on patients with a debilitating post-vaccination syndrome is showing elevated spike protein levels nearly 2 years after vaccination…
Read more
8 days ago · 31 likes · 1 comment · Jefferey Jaxen
James Roguski
mRNA Products in the Development Pipeline
Read more
10 days ago · 254 likes · 111 comments · James Roguski
Dee’s Substack
Yale admits-Long Covid Vax Injured
Read more
8 days ago · 46 likes · 28 comments · Dee Dee
Sage’s Newsletter
"I'm pro-vaccine!"RFK, Jr. 2019. Kennedy continues, "Not one of the 72-vaccines given to our children, MANDATED, has ever been tested against a placebo."
Promo Code: Peggy Hall…
Read more
9 days ago · 45 likes · 47 comments · Sage Hana
Sage’s Newsletter
I am going to show you what Murdering the World looks like. It looks like a Confidence Game.
Read more
9 days ago · 65 likes · 69 comments · Sage Hana
Brownstone Insights
Covid Response at Five Years: The First Amendment Versus the U.S. Security State
BY BROWNSTONE INSTITUTE…
Read more
10 days ago · 30 likes · Brownstone Institute
South Korea Issues Emergency mRNA Warning: "6 Billion People Now Have VAIDS" https://rumble.com/v6q6xoe-south-korea-issues-emergency-mrna-warning-6-billion-people-now-have-vaids.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=The%20People%27s%20Voice