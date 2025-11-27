STILL OUT THERE GETTING BIO WEAPON DEATH JABS ARE YOU? I MEAN VACCINES?
Died Suddenly's Substack
Jenny McCarthy Says Her Son Went into Cardiac Arrest After Doctors “Literally Shamed” them into Getting Vaccines
Click HERE to Request your FREE Gold and Silver Catalogue…
Read more
2 days ago · 248 likes · 64 comments · Died Suddenly News
The Daily News from the Art of Liberty Foundation
Duty to Disobey – Official Trailer for New Documentary Exposing the Criminality of Forcing Harmful “Vaccines” on US Troops
Read more
2 days ago · 14 likes · Etienne de la Boetie2
Have to find the names that kicked this all off!? SATAN GATES? WHO MEMBERS? WEF MEMBERS? ROYALS? BANKERS?
No 'Viruses' at ALL has NEVER been 'isolated' and does NOT Exist!
No 'Bird Flu', 'Malaria' or 'Syphilis' or COVID or CORONA or ANY 'Virus' has NEVER been 'isolated' and does NOT Exist!
Documented and Confirmed!
All working clickable llinks to TERRAIN The Film Part 1 & 2. (No Commercials & Advert,2022] and The Viral Delusion Part 1 to 5 are here. Download, read the description and share everywhere...
https://t.me/KimOsboel/108778
https://kimosboel.substack.com/p/all-working-clickable-links-to-terrain
"One cannot prove that something doesn't exist... One can only prove that something does exist!" - Dr Stefan Lanka.
- Dr Stefan Lanka.
"For your merchants were the great men of the earth, because all the nations (ethnos) were deceived by your sorcery (pharmakeia)" - Revelation 18:23
Pharmacia = Sorcery disguised as Medicine! : https://duckduckgo.com/?q=pharmacia&t=h_&ia=web
"There are no specific DIS-'EASES' only specific DIS-'EASE' conditions!
ALL DIS-'EASES', at some period or other of its course, is more or less a reparative process, not necessarily accompanied with suffering: an effort of nature to remedy a process of poisoning or of decay, which has taken place weeks, months, sometimes years beforehand, unnoticed."
~ Florence Nightingale (1820-1910)
https://duckduckgo.com/?t=h_&q=Florence+Nightingale&ia=web
"Mounting evidence suggests that fever may, in fact, be a strategy the body uses to ramp up its defenses" - Geddes, 2020
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=geddes+medical+group+virusses&t=h_&ia=web
"They train and educate new medical doctors and scientists in corporate funded criminal bankers universities with false and misleading information that leads to fear and misunderstanding of what virus really are. Educate yourselves with historical hidden hard facts not fear porn!"
"It is more important to know what sort of person has a dis-'ease' than to know what sort of disease a person has." - Hippocrates (460-377 B.C.)
No 'Viruses' at ALL has NEVER been 'isolated' and does NOT Exist!
Documented and Confirmed!
- All Dis-'eases' are Poisoning!
- 'Viruses' are simply excretions of a toxic cell.
- 'Viruses' happen when the Cell is poisoned.
- We are all being poisoned slowly daily.
- You are what you drink, eat and think and what you are 'exposed' to (EMF, 4/5G, WIFI etc)
- You body are a self-healing machine who detox itself.
TERRAIN The Film Part 1 & 2. (No Commercials & Advert, Reloaded) [15.02.2022]
https://rumble.com/v4qwnil-terrain-the-film-part-1-and-2.-no-commercials-and-advert-reloaded-15.02.202.html
https://old.bitchute.com/video/R8N7KlHqTUA2/
https://kimosboel.substack.com/p/terrain-the-film-part-1-and-2-no
https://t.me/KimOsboel/54879
The Viral Delusion Part 1/5: Behind The Curtain of The Pseudoscience of SARS-COV-2 PLAN-Demic!
https://rumble.com/v4qwu5r-the-viral-delusion-part-15-behind-the-curtain-of-the-pseudoscience-of-sars-.html
https://old.bitchute.com/video/hwbMVyv4PxhQ/
https://kimosboel.substack.com/p/the-viral-delusion-part-15-behind
https://t.me/KimOsboel/54885
The Viral Delusion Part 2/5: Monkey Business, Polio, Measles & How It All Began! [27.03.2022]
https://rumble.com/v4qwyrt-the-viral-delusion-part-25-monkey-business-polio-measles-and-how-it-all-beg.html
https://old.bitchute.com/video/BvWTEJxUCvDg/
https://kimosboel.substack.com/p/the-viral-delusion-part-25-monkey
https://t.me/KimOsboel/54889
The Sick Dark Satanic Origins of Big Pharma John D. Rockefeller’s Empire! [23.04.2025]
Video showing how John D. Rockefeller Founded Big Pharma, a Waged War on Natural Cures!
"No Industry has more power over our Lives than Big Pharma!
https://old.bitchute.com/video/m2Ff2lKLljn5/
https://rumble.com/v6sh5zx-the-sick-dark-satanic-origins-of-big-pharma-john-d.-rockefellers-empire.html?e9s=src_v1_upp
https://t.me/KimOsboel/106957
https://kimosboel.substack.com/p/the-sick-dark-satanic-origins-of
The Viral Delusion Part 3/5: The Mask of Death, The Plague, Smallpox & The Spanish Flu! [04.04.2022]
https://rumble.com/v4qx1y0-the-viral-delusion-part-35-the-mask-of-death-the-plague-smallpox-and-the-sp.html
https://old.bitchute.com/video/ENLmmuxR7B3A/
https://kimosboel.substack.com/p/the-viral-delusion-part-35-the-mask
https://t.me/KimOsboel/54892
The Viral Delusion Part 4/5: What about the AIDS 'VIRUS', the Deadly Deception? [04.04.2022]
https://rumble.com/v4qx75q-the-viral-delusion-part-45-what-about-the-aids-virus-the-deadly-deception-0.html
https://old.bitchute.com/video/dHIdfFt0z8F7/
https://kimosboel.substack.com/p/the-viral-delusion-part-45-what-about
https://t.me/KimOsboel/54895
The Viral Delusion Part 5/5: 'Sequencing' The 'Virus' Without The 'Virus'! [06.04.2022]
https://rumble.com/v4qxbp8-the-viral-delusion-part-55-sequencing-the-virus-without-the-virus-06.04.202.html
https://kimosboel.substack.com/p/the-viral-delusion-part-55-sequencing
https://old.bitchute.com/video/W2DekVVIwSLj/
https://t.me/KimOsboel/54898
Keith Leon "The INside Effects" How the Body Heals Itself! (Full Doc.) [09.07.2023]
https://old.bitchute.com/video/fIwxrd9Enfma/
https://rumble.com/v6v144v-keith-leon-the-inside-effects-how-the-body-heals-itself-full-doc.-09.07.202.html
https://kimosboel.substack.com/p/keith-leon-the-inside-effects-how-e8b
https://t.me/KimOsboel/117264
Barbara O'Neill: How to Change the Way you 'Think' and make 'Decisions! [Jan 18, 2024}
Note: If not the best, this is one of the best videos with Barbara O'Neill I've seen...
What part of the Body does that you make a 'decision?
Answer: The Brain!
As I say to all people many times..
It is all in the Mind... And it is not easy...
And it take about 21 days... Dependent of the person...
Barbara O'Neill: How to Change the Way you 'Think' and make 'Decisions! [Jan 18, 2024}
https://rumble.com/v4qxlu9-barbara-oneill-how-to-change-the-way-you-think-and-make-decisions-jan-18-20.html
https://old.bitchute.com/video/7b6PSVIdiLj8/
https://t.me/KimOsboel/45594
DOSED - Life is Full of Choices! 'Documentary' (Reloaded) [20.03.2019]
"The easiest way to love and 'feel' good about yourself, is just to be yourself!"
https://old.bitchute.com/video/SsscoKKRdHJa/
https://rumble.com/v61shv2-are-yoo-fucking-dosed-life-is-full-of-choices-documentary-20.03.2019.html
https://kimosboel.substack.com/p/are-yoo-fucking-dosed-life-is-full
https://t.me/KimOsboel/821780