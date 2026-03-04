STAY THE COURSE WITH THE TEACHINGS OF JESUS CHRIST...HIS TEACHINGS ARE NOT & NEVER WILL BE ABOUT THE ATROCITIES OF WAR...PEDOPHILIA OR MURDER!!!!!UNBELIEVABLE THESE CHRISTIAN ZIONIST BASTARDS ARE USING JESUS AS AN EXCUSE FOR WAR... BLASPHEMOUS...ALL OF THEM!!!Alicia LutzMar 04, 2026243Share243Share
what teaching of Our Brother do you hold dear to your hearth?
and what exactly did you expect? Judaeo Chritinaismis is a fad and like all fads it will disappear eventually, meanwhile, well, we are at war.