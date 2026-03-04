Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
GreatNorthMedia's avatar
GreatNorthMedia
1h

what teaching of Our Brother do you hold dear to your hearth?

Reply
Share
2 replies by Alicia Lutz
GreatNorthMedia's avatar
GreatNorthMedia
1h

and what exactly did you expect? Judaeo Chritinaismis is a fad and like all fads it will disappear eventually, meanwhile, well, we are at war.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alicia Lutz-Rolow · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture