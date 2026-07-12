STAY ON THE FILES...THEY WILL BITE TRUMPS ASS IN THE END...
Tracy Treloar
Israel's Strength and the Coming Messiah - YouTube https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OV1Vekr2M7U&t=100s
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3 hours ago · 1 like · 1 comment · Tracy Treloar
Helena’s Substack
The Trump Train Is Blowing Up Iran To Destroy America
Sometimes I take offense to the abject ‘ignorance’ of persons whose degrees should infer a higher understanding and breadth of knowledge…
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3 hours ago · 6 likes · 1 comment · Helena Glass
Seemorerocks
The world can breath a bit easier today
Last night I received the following news…
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2 hours ago · 4 likes · 1 comment · Robin Westenra