STAY ON THE EPSTEIN FILES THEY FEAR AMERICA...DO NOT STOP...THAT'S WHAT THEY WANT WITH ALL OF THEIR ISRAEL & ASSWIPE TRUMP DISTRACTIONS...
Savage Minds
Silencing a Dissident Voice
Colombian activist and influencer Beto Coral was detained in his home in Phoenix, Arizona by federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) on Tuesday, 16 June. When federal agents arrive…
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11 hours ago · 10 likes · Zoe Alexandra
Liminal News With Daniel Pinchbeck
Psychedelic Entities and Demonic Politics
In part one, I argued that the successful psychedelic renaissance of the last decades possesses a dangerous blind spot. The movement based itself on the reductive scientific and materialist paradigm, rejecting paranormal phenomena including any idea that “entities” or “plant spirits” might be more than delusional quirks of neurochemistry. This was seen as necessary to overcome the fifty-year prohibition, and it also represented the personal beliefs of most scientists and investors in the community…
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8 hours ago · 4 likes · Daniel Pinchbeck