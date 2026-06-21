Liminal News With Daniel Pinchbeck

Psychedelic Entities and Demonic Politics

In part one, I argued that the successful psychedelic renaissance of the last decades possesses a dangerous blind spot. The movement based itself on the reductive scientific and materialist paradigm, rejecting paranormal phenomena including any idea that “entities” or “plant spirits” might be more than delusional quirks of neurochemistry. This was seen as necessary to overcome the fifty-year prohibition, and it also represented the personal beliefs of most scientists and investors in the community…