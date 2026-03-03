Candace Owens is no stranger to controversy, but the latest wave of attacks against her feels coordinated and relentless. Critics, media personalities and powerful interests are lining up to discredit her voice, challenge her platform and pressure sponsors and networks. The goal seems clear. Silence the message by overwhelming the messenger. But Candace is not backing down.



Instead of retreating, she is addressing the criticism head-on, doubling down on her right to speak, question, and challenge dominant narratives. Whether you agree with her or not, the bigger issue is freedom of expression. In a time when public debate is often narrowed and dissenting opinions are labeled dangerous, the real question becomes this. Who decides what can and cannot be said?



This is not just about one commentator. It is about open dialogue, intellectual courage and the ability to have tough conversations without fear. If you value debate and diverse viewpoints, now is the time to pay attention. Conversations only survive when people are willing to defend them.

