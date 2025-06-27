The German state’s crackdown on online hate speech is straight out of the Orwellian playbook.SOURCE: https://europeanconservative.com/articles/commentary/germanys-speechcrime-raids-are-a-chilling-sign-of-things-to-come/

Germany: Police Target 170 People for Insulting Politicians Online—If you call Chancellor Merz a “drunk” or Green leader Robert Habeck an “idiot” in Deutschland you could get a visit from law enforcement.

Tamás Orbán — June 25, 2025

North Rhine-Westphalia Interior Minister Herbert Reul briefed police officers before a raid. Symbolic photo: picture alliance/dpa | Christoph Reichwein—Police in major operation today due to insults against politicians.

Recently, there have been repeated house searches of people who have expressed polemical criticism of politicians. The penal order became known in connection with the "idiot" post against then-Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens). The "drunken" label against CDU leader Friedrich Merz also led to house searches.

The focus of the investigations in the states is on right-wing extremist statements on the Internet, it was stated. In a few cases, extremist religious postings or left-wing extremist statements are also involved.

SOURCE: https://jungefreiheit.de/politik/deutschland/2025/polizei-heute-im-grosseinsatz-wegen-beleidigung-von-politikern/