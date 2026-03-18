by Brian Shilhavy

Health Impact News

The U.S. Navy’s USS Gerald Ford aircraft carrier, the world’s largest and most expensive aircraft carrier ever built, has reportedly withdrawn from the Persian Gulf and is now at a port in Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, after a fire burned on board for over 30 hours.

More than 600 sailors and crew members have lost their beds and are bunking down on floors and tables, and there are rumors that some of the crew themselves set the fire, because they have been deployed so long they are no longer willing to fight this war.

SOURCE: https://healthimpactnews.com/2026/iran-targets-uss-gerald-ford-aircraft-carrier-largest-aircraft-carrier-in-the-world-as-crew-mutiny-rumors-spread/