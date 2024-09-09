Thousands of properties across America are being invaded by squatters, who move in and live rent-free often causing major damage, or in worse cases, injury or death to property owners — and there’s really no expedient, easy legal way for property owners or the police to remove them.

Squatting occurs when someone occupies what is typically an uninhabited or abandoned residential property that they do not own, rent, or otherwise have permission to live in.

Although squatting is illegal in California, squatters still have certain rights under California law, and removing squatters from your property can often take lots of time and lots of your money.

https://members.aagla.org/news/squatters-have-become-a-major-problem-in-california-and-across-the-us