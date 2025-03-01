SPYING...OPPRESSION & TYRANNY...THAT'S THE USA INC CORPORATION WAY...
https://rumble.com/v6oxoru-terrifying-report-reveals-privacy-nightmare-for-iphone-users-media-blackout.html?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=ZeeeMedia
Man in America
The DISTURBING Reason Gold is Flooding into the U.S.—Martin Armstrong EXPOSES the Truth
The whole world it seems is going crazy. We can’t even predict what’s going to happen a day from now, let alone a month or a year down the road. Looking at these first few months of the Trump administration, everything has been turned upside down. How do we make sense of it all? What is going on with the massive flow of gold coming into the country? Is …
Listen now
16 days ago · 4 likes · Man in America
Letters from an American
February 26, 2025
Listen now
16 days ago · 648 likes · 14 comments · Heather Cox Richardson
Meryl’s CHAOS Newsletter
Fauci's First Fraud was AZT. He had honed the playbook before COVID appeared.
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/faucis-first-fraud…
Read more
16 days ago · 56 likes · 17 comments · Meryl Nass
The Reese Report
Carbon Tax and the Digital ID Control Grid
The old antiquated system of paper documents is being dismantled and replaced with Artificial Intelligence. And millions of MAGA fans are celebrating this without even considering the replacement. Which will be digital…
Listen now
17 days ago · 300 likes · 204 comments · Greg Reese
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WjArNBm98ccw?utm_source=brevo&utm_campaign=Dot-Connector%202702&utm_medium=email
Sage’s Newsletter
The Media is the Virus
One statement: "People can carry in their minds and act upon two contradictory ideas at one time, provided that these two contradictory ideas are kept far enough apart…
Read more
16 days ago · 37 likes · 24 comments · Sage Hana
Geoff Pain PhD
AUKUS Genocide relies on X-Box Gamers
A US Nuclear Submarine USS Minnesota docked in Western Australia is conducting promotion of its Civilian Genocide capabilities using intimate close-ups of young women who are part of the AUKUS Armageddon “deal” where Australian taxpayers pass on intergenerational debt by buying second-hand Submarines helping to prop up the failed US economy…
Listen now
16 days ago · 5 likes · GeoffPainPhD