Socialist Zohran Mamdani
State of Siege
Win or Lose, Mamdani Proved What Democrats Really Fear Most
UPDATE: HE WON THE PRIMARY…
Ahmad Ibsais
Zeteo
How Socialist Zohran Mamdani Beat the NYC Democratic Establishment
New York City just got a huge step closer to electing its first Muslim mayor, its first South Asian mayor, and the first democratic socialist to lead a major American city since the Great Depression (the last was Milwaukee). But Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the Democratic primary isn’t just a series of firsts. It’s a break from the city’s entrenched political order. It’s a direct rebuke to the corporate-backed Democratic machine that propped up…
Waleed Shahid