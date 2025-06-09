SO YOU CALL YOURSELF A CHRISTIAN? WE ARE SO FAR FROM THAT...& HIM...
JESUS CHRIST IS KING OF KINGS
******Watchman On The Tower******
The Narrow Path
Most of Us Are Going to Hell
Let’s stop pretending. Most of us are going to Hell…
20 days ago · 122 likes · 53 comments · The Narrow Path
The Narrow Path
Most ‘Christians’ Are Just Moral Atheists
Let me be blunt. Most people who call themselves Christians today are liars. They have no fear of God. No fire. No discipline. No obedience. They claim the name of Christ but walk like atheists — moral atheists. The kind who might help you carry your groceries but would never carry a cross. The kind who talk about kindness and love but will never kneel …
4 days ago · 176 likes · 48 comments · The Narrow Path
Watchman On The Tower
Diversionary Government That Leaves Us Laid To Waste
So government for the people and by the people huh! We'd better wake up and smell the coffee soon or our country will be gone quickly, in blink of the eye…
2 days ago · 1 like · Scott Cooper
Watchman On The Tower
Chasing Comfort And Compromise Within The Body Of Christ
The sad truth about today's churches, are that many of them are advocates of the predominant culture. They are a blend of worldly hodgepodge, mixed in with some truth of God; and most of that is watered down…
a month ago · 6 likes · Scott Cooper
Watchman On The Tower
The Spiritual One Percent: Why Only The Remnant Will Stand When The Church Collapses
24 days ago · 4 likes · Scott Cooper
Watchman On The Tower
Why I Write The Way I Do By The Biblical Man
a month ago · 4 likes · Scott Cooper
Watchman On The Tower
Denying The Creator In Front Of You
I was sitting by my window this morning exhausted from another sleepless night. I'd closed my eyes thinking I might drift off but instead became aware of a wonderful Godly surprise…
a month ago · 4 likes · Scott Cooper