“Open-air slave markets” for migrants in Libya have been widely reported by human rights organizations and the media since at least 2017, and the practice remains a critical human trafficking issue in 2026. These activities are a result of political instability and lawlessness in the country since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Overview of the Situation

Human Trafficking & Modern Slavery: The “slave markets” are a form of modern slavery and organized human trafficking where vulnerable migrants are sold, exchanged, and exploited for forced labor or sexual exploitation.

Victims: The victims are primarily migrants from sub-Saharan African countries (e.g., Nigeria, Eritrea, Somalia) hoping to reach Europe via Libya.

Modus Operandi: Migrants often fall into the hands of smugglers and armed militias. If they or their families cannot pay a ransom, they are treated as commodities, often sold in public places like town squares or garages, sometimes for as little as a few hundred dollars.

Prevalence: In 2023, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimated that around 700,000 migrants were trapped in Libya, with a significant percentage subjected to forced labor or sexual violence.