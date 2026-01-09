SLAVERY & CHILD TRAFFICKING 2026-WTF
The Open-Air Slave Market of 2026—Slavery didn’t end. The world just stopped caring. Slavery is alive and well in Libya.
“Open-air slave markets” for migrants in Libya have been widely reported by human rights organizations and the media since at least 2017, and the practice remains a critical human trafficking issue in 2026. These activities are a result of political instability and lawlessness in the country since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Overview of the Situation
Human Trafficking & Modern Slavery: The “slave markets” are a form of modern slavery and organized human trafficking where vulnerable migrants are sold, exchanged, and exploited for forced labor or sexual exploitation.
Victims: The victims are primarily migrants from sub-Saharan African countries (e.g., Nigeria, Eritrea, Somalia) hoping to reach Europe via Libya.
Modus Operandi: Migrants often fall into the hands of smugglers and armed militias. If they or their families cannot pay a ransom, they are treated as commodities, often sold in public places like town squares or garages, sometimes for as little as a few hundred dollars.
Prevalence: In 2023, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimated that around 700,000 migrants were trapped in Libya, with a significant percentage subjected to forced labor or sexual violence.
International Response: Widespread international outrage following a 2017 CNN investigative report prompted the United Nations, the African Union, and the European Union to condemn the practices, launch investigations, and attempt coordinated actions to end the abuses and provide aid to victims.
Current Status in 2026
As of 2026, the situation remains dire. The lack of a stable, unified government and the prevalence of armed groups mean human trafficking networks continue to operate with impunity across large parts of the country. Reports from 2025 and 2024 indicate that these issues persist, with continued accusations of complicity or inadequate response from some international actors.
Organizations like the IOM and various human rights bodies continue to document cases of abuse, torture, and “slave market” conditions, highlighting the ongoing humanitarian crisis faced by migrants in Libya.