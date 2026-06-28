SHOULD WE JUST SAVE SOME TIME & JUST HAND THEM EVERYTHING PRIVATE ABOUT US SO THEY CAN & WILL USE IT AGAINST US? THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT WE ARE DOING!
STAY OP THE MFING FILES FOR GOD'S SAKE!
Capt. Roy Harkness’ Substack
Bill C-8 Is Now Law: Canada’s Warrantless Surveillance Nightmare Explained!!
Original at this link…
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17 hours ago · 16 likes · 3 comments · Capt. Roy Harkness
Karen Bracken
Elizabeth Nickson/Barbara Boyd/Randi Weingarten/Dr. Jessica Rose/No Air Conditioning for YOU!!/When Was Our Nation Really Founded?
Young White Men Will Save Western Civilization. Why? - by Elizabeth Nickson - this will come to white women in the US too - I watched the movie referenced in this article (Civilian Vigilante) on Amazon Prime but there are other ways to view it. It is well worth the time. …
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11 hours ago · 14 likes · 1 comment · Karen Bracken
Seemorerocks
INSANITY in the UK and EU in the midst of a heatwave
Von der Leyen Keeps Her Office Cool While Her Own Staff Bakes…
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18 hours ago · 10 likes · 2 comments · Robin Westenra
LawyerLisa’s Substack
What is the name of the ai war program in Israel that targets individuals for death. The Gospel.
The system commonly referred to as “The Gospel” is known in Hebrew as Habsora (הבשורה), which translates to “The Gospel” or “The Tidings.” It is an AI-assisted military intelligence system used by the Israel Defense Forces to help generate and prioritize potential military targets…
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5 hours ago · 1 like · Lawyerlisa
The WinePress News
Google Introduces New reCAPTCHA Requiring You Provide 21 Points Of Your Hand To Your Camera To Prove You Are Not A Bot
Google is beginning to test a new reCAPTCHA that requires users to allow a camera to analyze their hands in intricate detail to prove one is not a robot…
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18 hours ago · 21 likes · 20 comments · The WinePress
STAY OP THE MFING FILES FOR GOD'S SAKE!
We can do that but, seemingly, nothing comes of it because this evil is so deeply entrenched it will take for Divine intervention to get us out of this and I'd not blame the Divine if He elected to let us swim in it.