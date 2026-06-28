Karen Bracken

Elizabeth Nickson/Barbara Boyd/Randi Weingarten/Dr. Jessica Rose/No Air Conditioning for YOU!!/When Was Our Nation Really Founded?

Young White Men Will Save Western Civilization. Why? - by Elizabeth Nickson - this will come to white women in the US too - I watched the movie referenced in this article (Civilian Vigilante) on Amazon Prime but there are other ways to view it. It is well worth the time. …