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ts1213's avatar
ts1213
13h

STAY OP THE MFING FILES FOR GOD'S SAKE!

We can do that but, seemingly, nothing comes of it because this evil is so deeply entrenched it will take for Divine intervention to get us out of this and I'd not blame the Divine if He elected to let us swim in it.

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