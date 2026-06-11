Karen Bracken

The Lunatic Farmer/NIAID - more of the same/Google/Lex Greene/DemonCrats/AI Data Centers

Joel Salatin Wants to Liberate Small Farms Like his Own From Large Regulatory Agencies - if we do not fight along side our local farmers one day we will be subject to food produced for profit not quality or nutrition - it is all part of the plan to create a sick society creating life long customers for big pharma - If Trump were truly interested in MAGA…