SHOOT THE DOG? HOW ABOUT SHOOT TO KILL THE EVIL?
STAY ON THOSE FILES
Real Scott Ritter
Shoot the Dog
On June 4, 2026, I was honored with the opportunity to participate as a member of a panel discussion scheduled to take place as part of the 2026 Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum, or SPIEF, an annual gathering of Russian business and political leadership that has been ongoing since 1997. Over the years this event has …
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a day ago · 229 likes · 10 comments · Scott Ritter
Karen Bracken
The Lunatic Farmer/NIAID - more of the same/Google/Lex Greene/DemonCrats/AI Data Centers
Joel Salatin Wants to Liberate Small Farms Like his Own From Large Regulatory Agencies - if we do not fight along side our local farmers one day we will be subject to food produced for profit not quality or nutrition - it is all part of the plan to create a sick society creating life long customers for big pharma - If Trump were truly interested in MAGA…
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a day ago · 10 likes · 3 comments · Karen Bracken
Kim Osbøl’s Substack
Marjorie Taylor Greene: Trump is a Satanic Pedophile TRAITOR!
Research…
Listen now
18 hours ago · 1 like · Kim Osbøl Copenhagen Denmark