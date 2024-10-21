ShadowRing will entertainingly unfold the events that led to the creation of the CFR, the important players who were instrumental in the council's success within American politics, and how the CFR wields unimaginable influence over the geo-political agenda of the United States and consequently the events that have shaped our world for the last 100 years.

Expert witnesses and testimony will be weaved together with a historical visual landscape designed to present the inherent complexity of this subject in a way that is palatable for someone who has no prior knowledge of the CFR or what power it has over our lives.

https://rumble.com/v5j1hm5-shadowring-documentary-full.-defining-the-globalist-nwo-agenda.-the-council.html?utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

The Book "Shadows of Power - The Council on Foreign Relations and the American Decline" by James Perloff (270 page PDF): https://ia600602.us.archive.org/27/items/ShadowOfPowerTheCouncilOnForeignRelationsAndTheAmericanDecline/ShadowOfPowerTheCouncilOnForeignRelationsAndTheAmericanDecline.pdf