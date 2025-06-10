*****‘FOR SERIOUS’ AMERICA, GET INVOLVED IN THE SOLUTION, NOT THE PROBLEM*****

Ally Carter shares chilling descriptions of what “auctions” were like — a side of human trafficking and exploitation that many have never heard but need to. Her courage to speak out is sparking awareness and saving lives. Let’s keep the conversation going. Let’s protect our children. Join the fight at: AllysArmy.com

What happens behind closed doors in the world of sports? Ally Carter courageously shares her firsthand experiences and truths about the hidden abuse, trafficking, and exploitation connected to the professional sports industry. This isn't just about games—this is about real lives, real pain, and real corruption. If you’ve ever wondered how deep the darkness goes, you need to hear what Ally has to say. WATCH, SHARE, and STAY AWAKE. Learn more or support the movement at: AllysArmy.com

Dear OMG Supporters,



I’m gravely concerned—and I know many of you are too. How can we trust anyone in government to deliver justice when they can’t even be truthful with the American people about the Epstein scandal?



The hypocrisy we’re seeing from top officials is failing the victims—children and families harmed by these horrific crimes—and it’s failing all of us who demand accountability.



Consider this: On May 8th, O'Keefe Media Group released undercover footage of Attorney General Pam Bondi revealing in a private conversation with our source that there are tens of thousands of Epstein videos involving children. She said:"There are tens of thousands . . . and it's all with little kids."



Nine days AFTER the Attorney General was caught on hidden camera, and ONLY after we asked her office for comment, Pam Bondi held a brief press conference to head off our report, where she stated: "There are tens of thousands of videos of Epstein with children or child porn."



Fast forward a month.Kash Patel went on Joe Rogan’s podcast last week, and flatly stated there’s no footage of powerful people committing crimes on Epstein’s island.

He said, "If there was a video of some guy or gal committing felonies on an island, and I'm in charge, don't you think you'd see it?"



One claims there’s overwhelming evidence; the other downplays it entirely.How are we supposed to believe in justice when the story keeps changing? This isn’t just a contradiction—it’s a breach of trust. The victims deserve the truth. The American people deserve the truth. Yet, these conflicting statements from those in power leave us questioning who’s really fighting for justice?

“THE TRAFFICKED CHILDREN NEED TO BE RESCUED…& THEY NEED TO BE RESCUED

NOW” !!!





