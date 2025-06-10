Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Norman Gilmore's avatar
Norman Gilmore
34m

Will the Truth ever be revealed? Look how long it took for The Truth about JFKs assassination and 9/11 .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Susan I Weinstein's avatar
Susan I Weinstein
2h

You are right. Shame on the system and profiteers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture