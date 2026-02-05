SEX OFFENDERS JUST ANOTHERT NAME FOR BABY RAPING PIG PEDOPHILES..
The US federal ‘government’ in Washington DC is a con job, a ruse, a corporate entity designed specifically to extract the maximum amount of wealth from its unknowing ‘citizens’. With the new Epstein emails being completely IGNORED by the mainstream whore media AND the FBI it has never been more clear: YOU MUST OPT OUT OF THIS CORRUPT SYSTEM LAWFULLY RIGHT NOW. Researcher and patriot Matthew Dakin joins me to explain exactly how to do so, with FREE resources for you linked below. Thanks for tuning in.
Ted Cruz: “Let’s stop attacking pedophiles “—Robin Westenra
CO'n'VID BIGGER CRIME----Epstein's 2011 Pandemic Profit Proposal to Gates Foundation & JP Morgan
"The Epstein Files Illuminate a 20-Year Architecture Behind Pandemics as a Business Model—With Bill Gates at the Center of the Network" ANY TRUTH IN THIS, JUST ASKING? SNP and EDINBURGH UNI have had a cosy relationship with GATES for past decade so what do they know?