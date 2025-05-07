BREAKING: SHOCK U.S. Gov Pfizer Court Admission ft. Brook Jackson | Daily Pulse Ep 17

Jon Rappoport

Kennedy and HHS have just launched a new plan for vaccination in America. A universal platform of some kind. The official announcement is studded with references to viruses. Protection against this one, that one, the other one. (None of the viruses exists.)

The idea is: a single vaccine would protect against multiple viruses, including possible pandemic strains. The new vaccines under development would use whole inactivated viruses (none of which exist). There is no mention of RNA vaccines like the COVID shots. I assume the new HHS program is seeking to rule out RNA vaccines because they’re too dangerous. Of course, vaccine manufacturers are in a mad rush to come up with RNA shots for every conceivable use.

So Kennedy’s new plan could create a massive log jam at the FDA, when companies try to get their RNA vaccines approved. Or maybe these companies will pause their efforts to develop RNA shots, because they see what Kennedy’s up to—if indeed Kennedy is trying to block and cancel RNA vaccine technology. If that’s what Kennedy is doing, it’s a good thing. But let’s not pop the champagne corks, because his new universal vaccine platform is definitely NOT a cause for celebration. The technology involved is new—“broad spectrum protection”. All sorts of things could and will, no doubt, go wrong.

Kennedy is promising stringent safety testing for the new vaccines. Really? In that case, NONE of them could qualify for public use. What would he do then? The most generous and far-out interpretation of Kennedy’s new universal vaccination platform would be: “You see, he already knows none of this will pass muster when clinical trials of safety are conducted. So the whole thing will crash—and that’s what he really wants to happen.”

That’s a great story, but I’m not counting on it. On numerous occasions, Kennedy has said he’s pro-vaccine, and he just wants to make them safer and more effective. His loyal supporters have always viewed those statements as political necessities, whereas they’re sure Kennedy actually wants to get rid of vaccines. But how long can they string out their hopes?