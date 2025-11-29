SERIOUSLY? WHY DO YOU BUY ANYTHING WITH AN HOA ATTACHED TO IT...DON'T YOU DESERVE WHAT YOU GET WHEN YOU CHOOSE TO BE DAFT?YOU DON'T OWN SHIT EVER IF IT HAS AN HOA...Alicia LutzNov 29, 2025413Share413Share
Hector & Helga, The Inspectors, powertripping has been responsible for having residents thrown in jail, and foreclosure proceedings initiated over minor rule violations.
Revenge property management refers to punitive acts targeted at a specific resident after that resident asserts a legal right, criticises the board, or otherwise challenges official decisions.
Typical tactics include:
Excessive or Arbitrary Fines – e.g., a $2,800 penalty for briefly leaving a car unattended while unloading groceries in San Jose.
Selective Rule Enforcement – singling out one homeowner while ignoring the same violation by others.
Denial of Amenities or Services – suspending pool or gate access as leverage, sometimes without legal basis.
Harassing Communication – threatening letters, public shaming in newsletters, or constant legal notices.
SLAPP‑style Legal Threats – filing meritless defamation suits to silence critics.
