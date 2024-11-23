DISRESPECTING-ENTITLEMENT RIDDEN ASSHOLE ILLEGAL Alien pushes away an old woman who is getting on the bus herself—-Awesome Bus Driver gives him a lesson in politeness…WHO DOES THAT???—-https://www.bitchute.com/video/1Tu6YuxFQQRk/?list=notifications&randomize=false

Amazon truck driver kills woman, keeps delivering packages (Guess who?)—WTF??? He was dedicated to his job. Not rain, not sleet, nor dark of night or even old ladies crossing the road will keep him from his rounds. ——https://www.bitchute.com/video/bthrPjWgBgdX/?list=notifications&randomize=false