THIS PAINTING WAS HANGING IN JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S ISLAND HOUSE— SEPTEMBER 11TH. 2001-INSIDE JOB

George W. Bush’s Cabinet (2001–2009)

Vice President Dick Cheney

Secretaries of State Colin Powell

Condoleezza Rice

Defense Secretaries Donald Rumsfeld & Robert Gates.

Treasury Secretaries Paul O'Neill & Henry Paulson

Attorney Generals John Ashcroft & Michael Mukasey,

Labor Secretary Elaine Chao.

The USA PATRIOT Act of 2001, passed shortly after the 9/11 attacks, expanded federal surveillance powers to detect and disrupt terrorism. It increased wiretapping authority, enabled "sneak and peek" searches, and facilitated information sharing between law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Key Purposes and Actions of the Patriot Act:

Expanded Surveillance: Broadened the scope of FISA orders and National Security Letters, allowing broader access to records (including library, bank, and medical) and communication surveillance.

Improved Information Sharing: Broke down “walls” between intelligence and law enforcement agencies to foster cooperation.

Combatting Financial Crimes: Strengthened anti-money laundering laws to prevent financing of terrorism.

“Sneak and Peek” Warrants: Permitted federal agents to conduct searches without immediately notifying the subjects.

Enhanced Technology Use: Updated existing laws to keep pace with modern, digital-age threats.

Controversy and Legacy:

While proponents argued it was crucial for national security, critics argued the Act violated civil liberties and the First Amendment. Although some provisions were intended to expire, many were extended or made permanent, leaving a lasting impact on U.S. surveillance law.