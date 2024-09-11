Alicia’s Newsletter

Alicia’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cynthia Guarnotta's avatar
Cynthia Guarnotta
Sep 11

I was in NYC the day before looking at the twin towers, I loved NYC, I worked there and played there and had the best food for sure, life was great before 911...thriving just fine before...so many lives affected by this horrible unthinkable plot. And the fall out was for ever ..to this day I know first responders who have to battle an illness from that dust. They knew, Bush knew... but they did not stop it. I painted murals and all kinds of stuff for people over this. I cant forget it, I shouldnt forget it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Alicia Lutz-Rolow
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture