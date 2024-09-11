Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterSeptember 11th, 2001Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSeptember 11th, 2001We Will Never Forget YouAlicia Lutz-RolowSep 11, 2024Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterSeptember 11th, 2001Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Sharehttps://www.bitchute.com/video/UD4ukoPRrfin/?list=notifications&randomize=falseShare this postAlicia’s NewsletterSeptember 11th, 2001Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11Share
I was in NYC the day before looking at the twin towers, I loved NYC, I worked there and played there and had the best food for sure, life was great before 911...thriving just fine before...so many lives affected by this horrible unthinkable plot. And the fall out was for ever ..to this day I know first responders who have to battle an illness from that dust. They knew, Bush knew... but they did not stop it. I painted murals and all kinds of stuff for people over this. I cant forget it, I shouldnt forget it.