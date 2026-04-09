The events of September 11th, 2001 affected the entire world.

The 9/11 Television News Archive is a library of news coverage of the events of 9/11/2001 and their aftermath as presented by U.S. and international broadcasters. A resource for scholars, journalists, and the public, it presents one week of news broadcasts for study, research and analysis.

Television is our pre-eminent medium of information, entertainment and persuasion, but until now it has not been a medium of record. This Archive attempts to address this gap by making TV news coverage of this critical week in September 2001 available to those studying these events and their treatment in the media.

SOURCE: https://archive.org/details/911

Gage cites Dr Judy Wood’s pages to attack her — those exact pages destroy Gage’s claims.