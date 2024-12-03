A Target on Our Back: The Nonprofit Killer Explained—In this episode of 9/11 Free Fall, host Andy Steele is joined by Kamal Obeid, Paul Laurdee, and Craig McKee to discuss HR 9495, the “Nonprofit Killer.”

This chilling bill allows the Treasury Secretary to revoke the tax-exempt status of any nonprofit deemed a "terrorist-supporting organization," all without due process or substantial evidence. This dangerous legislation puts organizations like ours at grave risk. The implications are dire, and your awareness and action are critical! DO NOT MISS THIS EPISODE—https://www.ae911truth.org/news/1034