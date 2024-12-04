SENATORS RON JOHNSON - MARJORIE TAYLOR GREEN & SO MANY MORE POLITICAL SCUMBAG REPRESENTATIVES-- OWN STOCK IN AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson MORE!
Marjorie Taylor Greene owns stock in three major vaccine makers, financial disclosure filings show.
Greene holds AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson stock, each worth between $1,000 and $15,000.
Greene has boasted about being unvaccinated and slammed "vaccine Nazis" last month.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has boasted about being unvaccinated against COVID-19, owns stock in three major vaccine makers, financial-disclosure filings analyzed by Insider show.
Greene holds stock in AstraZeneca, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson, each worth between $1,000 and $15,000, according to an August 13, 2020, filing from Greene with the clerk of the House of Representatives.
The discovery was made as part of Insider's Conflicted Congress project, which revealed that multiple US lawmakers held stock in vaccine makers as the pandemic raged in 2020.
The project found that at least 13 senators and 35 US representatives held shares in Johnson & Johnson, 11 senators and 34 representatives held shares in Pfizer, and two representatives or their spouses held shares of Moderna. In September, Greene told Insider: "I have an independent investment advisor that has full discretionary authority on my accounts. I do not direct any trades."
Despite her financial interest in vaccine stocks, Greene says she isn't vaccinated and has decried those trying to make her get the shot. In an episode of Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast released November 2, Greene said "vaccine Nazis" were "ruining our country." The issue of Greene's vaccine assets has been seized on by Jennifer Strahan, who is running against her for Congress in Georgia's 14th district.
Last week Strahan held a Twitter poll in which she asked, "Which of the following COVID vaccine manufacturers does @mtgreenee currently own stock in?" She listed AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, or "all of the above" as choices.
"For those of you wondering, the correct answer is D! Our current representative rails against the vaccine, but owns stock in 3 of the 4 major vaccine manufacturers," Strahan wrote in a follow-up tweet. Speaking at Turning Point USA's "AmericaFest" conference on Sunday, Greene reiterated her disdain for vaccines. "I'm not vaccinated, and they're going to have a hell of a time if they want to hold me down and give me a vaccine," she said.
SOURCE: usinessinsider.com/marjorie-taylor-greene-boasts-unvaccinated-owns-pfizer-jj-astrazeneca-stock-2021-12
Congress Invests Big In Pharmaceutical, Tech Stocks———https://www.opensecrets.org/news/2020/04/dc-lawmakers-stocks-pharmaceutical-tech/
Members of Congress Invested in Pfizer Inc
Sensenbrenner, Jim Republican $1,018,814 - $5,018,813 House
Gianforte, Greg Republican $797,136 House
Upton, Fred Republican $165,003 - $400,000 House
Schrader, Kurt Democrat $100,001 - $250,000 House
Cook, Paul Republican $100,001 - $250,000 House
Lawson, Al Democrat $45,003 - $150,000 House
Dingell, Debbie Democrat $50,001 - $100,000 House
Roe, Phil Republican $91,446 House
Capito, Sherry Republican $16,002 - $65,000 House
Kennedy, Joe III Democrat $16,002 - $65,000 House
Holding, George Republican $15,001 - $50,000 House
Kelly, Mike Republican $15,001 - $50,000 House
Gothheimer, Josh Democrat $15,001 - $50,000 House
Rosen, Jacky Democrat $15,001 - $50,000 Senate
Wyden, Ron Democrat $15,001 - $50,000 Senate
Blumenauer, Earl Democrat $15,001 - $50,000 House
Peters, Gary Democrat $15,001 - $50,000 Senate
Conaway, Mike Republican $15,001 - $50,000 House
Sires, Albio Democrat $15,001 - $50,000 House
Whitehouse, Sheldon Democrat $15,001 - $50,000 Senate
Norman, Ralph Republican $15,001 - $50,000 House
Hill, French Republican $15,001 - $50,000 House
Yarmouth, John Democrat $1,001 - $15,000 House
Whitman, Rob Republican $1,001 - $15,000 House
Carper, Tom Democrat $1,001 - $15,000 S enate
Scott, Bobby Democrat $1,001 - $15,000 House
Frankel, Lois Democrat $1,001 - $15,000 House
Suozzi, Tom Democrat $1,001 - $15,000 House
Rutherford, John Republican $1,001 - $15,000 House
Marshall, Roger Republican $1,001 - $15,000 House
Evans, Dwight Democrat $1,001 - $15,000 House
Gibbs, Bob Republican $1,001 - $15,000 House
Barr, Andy Republican $1,001 - $15,000 House
Williams, Roger Republican $1,001 - $15,000 House
Perdue, David Republican $0 - $1,000 Senate
Collins, Susan M Republican $0 - $1,000 Senate
Fox, Virginia Republican $0 House
McKinley, David Republican $0 House
SOURCE: https://www.opensecrets.org/orgs/pfizer-inc/members-invested?id=D000000138
.