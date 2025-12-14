I have made two videos on Turning Point. And people have lost their minds over these videos. Some people like them. Some people hate them. One of those people is Tim Pool. He has now made multiple live streams about my videos and said really horrible things about me. I am going to go through his comments and provide a response.

Two weeks ago, I posted a video about red flags at Turning Point USA. Among the many things I mentioned, Turning Point was missing three of the four 990 Forms for their shell companies. Well guess what? The missing forms have mysteriously been posted, and they are marked that they were filed on May 15, 2025. So, they are claiming that they filed four forms, the IRS posted one, held onto the other three, and for some reason posted them six months later when people started talking about it online. Isn’t that convenient? But we are not going to dwell on it, because the more important thing is that now we have the missing financials. And you are not going to believe this. It gets even worse.