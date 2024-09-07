Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterSCOTT RITTER News Update | 6th September 2024Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreSCOTT RITTER News Update | 6th September 2024Judging Freedom with Host Judge Napolitano – Free Speech & The DOJ attack on Independent Journalism.Judge Napolitano Alicia Lutz-RolowSep 07, 20241Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterSCOTT RITTER News Update | 6th September 2024Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Sharehttps://www.bitchute.com/video/O30s2ZdQyLsw/?list=notifications&randomize=false1Share this postAlicia’s NewsletterSCOTT RITTER News Update | 6th September 2024Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1Share