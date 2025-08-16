Alicia’s Newsletter

Jae Bee
1hEdited

Yup. Scientology has many fronts too. Schools, rehabs.

They sell their “tech” to businesses in healthcare. Especially catering to dentists and chiropractors. Physical therapists and veterinarians too. Some of them have no idea they are being indoctrinated with Scientology. Why do you think dentistry can be so expensive and dentists big egos?

Maybe has something to do with Scientology? Just me guessing….. hmmmmm.

I had a face off with them in Dr Minkoff office at Lifeworks Wellness- after I found out about the deaths of Lisa McPherson and Whitney Mills. I was threatened by email from a lawyer saying he was Dr David Minkoff Lawyer threatening me. I asked for my money back. They wanted me to move to Clearwater for at least 3 months. Were they trying to traffic me?

Police in Sarasota and Clearwater corrupt.

Dr Eric Berg is a Scientologist, Grant Cardone is very close to Trump. Grant is a loud and proud Scientologist. Pam Bondi is very affiliated with them too or is one herself. I learned that Scientologists love Trump and he loves them.

They told me WE NEED YOU! Said Dr G!

I took my money and run. They wanted me in “treatments” about 8 hrs a day for a dental problem turned into lymes?!

At lifeworks wellnes, you have cancer or lymes. The Root Cause Documentary- Minkoff is in it.

And x Scientologist whom I greatly respected who grew up in it- he said that Scientology breeds narcissists, sociopaths, and psychopaths. RIP Doug.

It’s Scientollywood to me. I got to learn a lot about this cult. From experience.

The stories you hear are true about them coming after you if you speak up against them.

when I was being chased my cousin said it’s the Illuminati not Scientology! Another said DARPA. I feel like it was Satanists, Freemasons- it’s all connected to me. MK ultra. Government, military. Bunch of evil characters.

It’s all related from my experience with Scientology first hand.

Many cults copy Scientology for good reason like NXVIM and Landmark Forum.

Gosh, I have so much to say here. I was sent to Clearwater by my holistic dentist, it’s a long and complex shitshow. A sci fi horror film starring Tom Cruise. A true story.

Oh gosh, hope that made sense. So much to say.

