L. Ron Hubbard & Aleister Crowley—There is a very frightening reason why so many celebrities have joined Ron Hubbard's religion of Scientology, which took me a while to discover. That reason is that Ron Hubbard was a student and associate of THE MOST WICKED MAN IN THE WORLD, as proclaimed by Aleister Crowley himself. His own mother referred to him as “The Beast 666.”

Crowley was a low-life degenerate, a bi-sexual, having sex with his wife in front of guests, babies mysteriously disappearing in his home, a whoremonger who had sex with hundreds of women, a heroine addict, eating the excrement of a woman during a sex ritual, a Satan worshipper, a Freemason, he filed two of his teeth down to bite women in sex rituals, a liar and deceiver, a blasphemer of God, and everything else that was unholy and immoral. Crowley did it all on purpose, desiring to become the wickedest man in the world. Few people realize that Crowley is revered today by hordes of singers, musicians, actors, celebrates, and millions of influential people in positions of power who are all children of the Devil. Aleister Crowley is their hero, and Crowley's writing and symbols are their religion, Satanism. Aleister Crowley L. Ron Hubbard

The ultimate goal of Scientology is to become an OT or Operating Thetan, aka Satan, a word that translates to “adversary of God”.

Most people couldn’t care less about the so-called “Church” of Theatanology, but I feel it is important to acknowledge that this organization is a microcosm of the upcoming Beast System that will spy, lie, manipulate, and murder anyone who opposes it. There can be no dissent; only compliance with the SUPREME SATAN.

Mr. Hubbard was heavily influenced by the infamous satanist Alistar Crowley. Specifically, Hubbard was a fan of Crowley’s heavily plagiarized “Book of the Law”. In a 1952 Scientology lecture, Hubbard called “Aleister Crowley, my very good friend” . In fact, the two black magicians never met, and Crowley expressed a very low opinion of the man who he saw had tricked his disciple Jack Parsons. Even so, Hubbard had a very positive regard for Crowley, calling his work “fascinating” and recommending one of his books to Scientologists. Having referred to Crowley as “The Beast 666”, Hubbard said that he had “picked a level of religious worship which is very interesting”. He also made it clear that he had read the fundamental text of the Crowley teaching, The Book of the Law .

"In 1938, I codified certain axioms and phenomena into what I called 'Scientology.'" see: L Ron Hubbard in the old red vol. 1 page 3. However, there is Scientology, published in 1934 by a German named Dr. Anastasius Nordenholz in pre-war Germany. It includes a gradation chart and allusions to states of awareness, very like what Hubbard uses. Ron Hubbard & Aleister Crowley—Compiled and commented by David J. Stewart

