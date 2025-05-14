We Found their Scam Call Center...Let's Tell Them
Scammers are ruthless criminals who have no problem stealing every last dime from their victims’ bank accounts. Please protect yourself as well as family members who might not be familiar with this type of scam.
Scammers typically target the elderly and attempt to steal money by several means.
1. Your Bank savings or checking accounts
2. Investment accounts or 401k retirement funds
3. Credit and Debit cards
4. Purchasing Gift Cards
5. Cash withdrawals
6. Cryptocurrency
https://rumble.com/v5hcpm5-we-found-their-scam-call-center...lets-tell-them.html?e9s=rel_v2_ep
Scammer Freaks Out after Epic Virus Hack!
https://rumble.com/v5hclfh-scammer-freaks-out-after-epic-virus-hack.html?e9s=rel_v2_ep
The Photo SCAMMERS send me 🤣
https://rumble.com/v5hbt59-the-photo-scammers-send-me-.html?e9s=rel_v2_ep
Calling Scammers Live
https://rumble.com/v6rgw1v-calling-scammers-live.html?e9s=rel_v2_ep