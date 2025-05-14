We Found their Scam Call Center...Let's Tell Them

Scammers are ruthless criminals who have no problem stealing every last dime from their victims’ bank accounts. Please protect yourself as well as family members who might not be familiar with this type of scam.

Scammers typically target the elderly and attempt to steal money by several means.

1. Your Bank savings or checking accounts

2. Investment accounts or 401k retirement funds

3. Credit and Debit cards

4. Purchasing Gift Cards

5. Cash withdrawals

6. Cryptocurrency

