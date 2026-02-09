The Wise Wolf

Epstein Shocker: They Were Selling Babies

I haven’t had a drink in three years. I was a bad alcoholic, the kind that doesn’t just have a problem but becomes the problem, and getting sober was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. I want you to know that so you understand what I’m about to tell you, which is that over the last six days I have been so drunk out of my mind that I could barely see straight, because it was the only way I could cope with what I read in the Epstein files. I bought a bottle of whiskey, I told myself it was a one-time thing, a short vacation from reality before I sat down to write this article, and I finished every drop of it. Six days of oblivion just to process what I was reading on my phone over the weekend. I got it out of my system. But I knew going into this piece that it would absolutely wreck my mental health by the time I finished writing it…