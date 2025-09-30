SATANISTS TRYING TO DESTROY PALESTINE...YEAH THAT WOULD BE YOU TRUMP & YOUR DEMONIC BUDDY NETANYAHU...
Gazans in Jordan
Following the 1948 Nakba (Arabic for “catastrophe”), hundreds of thousands of Palestinians were forcibly displaced from their homes to other Palestinian cities and neighboring countries such as Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Egypt. Many sought refuge in Gaza City, considered a safer area far from the war, hoping to return home soon. After the Six-Day War i…
"Globalists" Versus Humanity
"You are a vile and evil individual and I am reporing you."
A recent discussion with a visitor who commented on my post Is this a Jewish Supremacist War on the World…
