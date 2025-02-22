Satanism in the Vatican-Control over our Souls - Unbroken with Max
Max Lowen
Unbroken with Max
Satanism in the Vatican
Here we are two months into 2025 witnessing the Matrix crumble even further. The Cult is no longer trying to hide their agendas for depopulation, decimating the food supply, normalizing pedophilia, trying to start new pandemics and their trans-human/AI agenda. Today I want to focus on the matrix control over our souls crumbling…
Read more
19 days ago · 18 likes · 4 comments · Max Lowen
The Substack author of this article is a coward and a fraud. He blocked me for rebuking him in the comments section, and is intentionally leading people astray with his lies. Lilly correctly pointed out several things as well, and probably got blocked too.
Beware, these solutions play right into their globalist plan:
1. The power laying with man rather than God to bring 'the kingdom of heaven' and overturn evil is part of their deception.
2. That will tie right in with their one world utopia of a one world government, religion, economy.
3. We cannot do that, only God can as Jesus does at His return.
4. It is not keeping you defeated to believe that, this is actually what the Bible teaches and God is able to preserve His Word.
5. A lot of the concepts in the article are actually New Age which are in essence luciferian.
6. We are not 'connected' to God automatically, we need to go through Jesus who is THE Way, Truth, and Life, NO man comes to the Father BUT by Him. John 14; 6.
7. New Age teaches that all is 'one' and all is 'god' and the evil ones have hidden this when in fact they have promoted this false oneness and hidden the Gospel, which shows our need to come to Jesus for salvation.
8. If it were possible for man to produce heaven on earth, his time is up, it did not work.
9. Man is full of sin, that is why the world is as sinful as it is. That is why we need Jesus to save us and fill us with the Holy Spirit in order to transform us into good people. Even then only a remnant will receive His offer and the majority of the world will remain in darkness, thus we cannot restore paradise to earth. Only Jesus can and will do that at His return. He is God, and we.... are NOT.
10. I know these things about the Vatican are true, about all the evil; I have my many sources. Just know that the solution is found in the Bible and in Jesus.