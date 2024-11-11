HAS THE ANTICHRIST STARTED TO REVEAL HIMSELF TO THE WORLD?———The Antichrist is already acting on Earth and will soon reveal himself to all humanity! Watch until the end and share.

It describes a created angel of great beauty and power, Lucifer, who rebelled against God and was cast down to earth long ago ( Isaiah 14:12-14; Ezekiel 28:14-16). He became known as Satan the devil, the serpent who deceived Eve, and he is described here as a great dragon.

*****************What does the Bible say about the Antichrist?*******************

The Antichrist of Revelation, also called the beast, is the one who wants to be exalted and worshipped by man as God. From the beginning, Satan has desired to be like God and to take all God creates for good and pervert it—to draw people away from God and to himself.

Our Heavenly Father’s ways are always best and designed to give us the most fulfillment in this life. The Antichrist will act similarly when he comes on the scene. When the Church is removed in the Rapture, the Antichrist will entice people and draw them to himself, and he will release devastation. He will draw them in with lies and then desire their worship.

In the meantime, Christians need to be aware of antichrists within our midst. How do we recognize those who are antichrists? By looking through the lens of God’s Word! 1 John 2:22 says, “Who is a liar but he who denies that Jesus is the Christ? He is an antichrist who denies the Father and the Son.”

Those who would claim the Messiah is not Jesus or that Jesus never really came are also considered to be antichrists. They clearly teach doctrine contrary to the Bible. 2 John 1:7 tells us, “For many deceivers have gone out into the world who do not confess Jesus Christ as coming in the flesh. This is a deceiver and an antichrist.”

Scripture describes the two types of antichrists: “man of sin” and “the son of perdition.”

“Man of sin” describes the Antichrist, and the term “son of perdition” is used for both the Antichrist and all other antichrists’, as seen in these two passages.

2 Thessalonians 2:3-4 says, “Let no one deceive you by any means; for that Day will not come unless the falling away comes first, and the man of sin is revealed, the son of perdition, who opposes and exalts himself above all that is called God or that is worshipped, so that he sits as God in the temple of God, showing himself that he is God.”

Jesus refers to Judas Iscariot by the term son of perdition. This is further proof that Judas was never one of Jesus' own, but a deceiver, an antichrist. "While I was with them in the world, I kept them in Your name. Those whom You gave me I have kept, and none of them is lost except the son of perdition, that the Scripture might be fulfilled" (John 17:12).

