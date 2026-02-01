Power can be corrupted. In this video, we look at some of the most powerful men in music history and their ties to organized crime, exploitation, extortion, and much more.———- Sage O’Quay

THEY JUST FACTORY RESET YE.—​For two years, Kanye West tried to convince us he was the one man Hollywood couldn’t silence. But in January 2026, the revolutionary stopped fighting and started copping pleas. Why now? Because freedom is expensive, and the "Independent Ye" experiment just hit a billion-dollar wall.



​In this deep dive, we expose the calculation behind the Wall Street Journal’s apology ad published on January 26, 2026. Is it a genuine revelation of a 20-year-old frontal lobe injury, or is it a "closing condition" for his massive new distribution deal with Gamma?



​We follow the money from his 2025 meeting with an NYC Rabbi to the moment Larry Jackson inked the deal for his upcoming album, BULLY, set to drop on March 20, 2026.

