For more than three years, Colby and Leslie Taylor have quietly waited for the day that justice would be delivered for their 13-year-old son, Jay, who in early 2022 was allegedly pushed into killing himself -- and streaming it live on social media -- by an online tormentor associated with the extremist network known as "764."

764 has been described as a terror network by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), and is considered a terrorist “tier one“ investigative matter by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). 764 is designated as a terrorist group by Canada.

764 has been described as a Satanic and neo-Nazi cult by multiple sources. Investigations suggest that its members’ misanthropic worldview and sadistic tendencies are more significant drivers, with group dynamics playing a key role in further radicalization. Members of 764 frequently adopt the corresponding symbolism but are primarily described as being motivated by sadism.

History

764 was founded in 2021 by Bradley Chance Cadenhead. At the age of 15, school dropout Cadenhead (alias: “Felix”) learned techniques of exploiting minors and sextortion on a Discord server named CVLT and subsequently founded 764.

In the online game Minecraft, Cadenhead met an unknown person who assisted him in establishing 764. The 764 network is primarily active on Discord and Telegram, and to some extent on the gaming platforms Roblox and Minecraft.

It is also publicly active on online forums. Its members are involved in systematic sexual, physical, and psychological abuse of minors through sextortion and other practices and in distributing child pornography and depictions of violence. Victims are selected from the 9- to 17-year-old age group, with a preference for children from marginalized backgrounds or with mental health issues.

Cadenhead was bullied during his school years. A classmate called him an “easy target”. In his early teens, Cadenhead suffered multiple psychological breakdowns and was isolated. He told probation officers that he stopped caring about anything and, after dropping out of school at 15, withdrew to his room. He founded the 764 online network and named it after the first three digits of the ZIP Code of his hometown, Stephenville, Texas.

Cadenhead had been noticeably disruptive as a student. At age ten, he was fascinated by graphic online content depicting murder and torture. His assistant principal alerted authorities about Cadenhead, leading to an investigation into terrorist threats. Despite disciplinary measures, Cadenhead continued to use school computers to draw images of school shootings.

Cadenhead extorted minors through sextortion or coerced them by threatening actions such as swatting attacks. He forced his victims, among other things, to produce child pornography, engage in animal cruelty, and to engage in self-harm. Cadenhead’s Discord accounts were typically banned within about a day, but he repeatedly created new ones.

A Discord Inc. spokesperson told The Washington Post that the company’s moderation system primarily relied on user reports. When Discord learned of their illegal activities, it banned Cadenhead’s accounts. Out of concern about retaliatory actions by 764 members, the spokesperson requested anonymity.

After a house search on August 25, 2021, Cadenhead was arrested, and on May 16, 2023, he was convicted of possessing child pornographic files. He was sentenced to 80 years in prison and is currently imprisoned in the Estelle Unit in Huntsville, Texas.