Candace Owens reveals information regarding one of the last meetings where Charlie Kirk turned down the Israeli money…She claims both Bill Ackman and Seth Dillon were at this meeting in the Hamptons and is calling on them to release their own text messages for transparency. She is visibly bothered by the way Netanyahu and co are spinning their last meetings and Charlie's changing attitude towards Israel and "Judeo Christianity."

https://x.com/Uncommonsince76/status/1967711636459778435?t=JYMbp60el1FnklE86Jj4RQ&s=09